Live Nation is offering $25 concert tickets for select venues and performances during its annual "Concert Week."

Discounted tickets went on sale May 4 and will last through May 10, or until tickets sell out. 

Some nearby venues and artists participating include:

Gorge Ampitheatre:

  • May 29 - Illenium
  • August 13 - The Chicks Tour
  • September 24 - Jack Johnson: Meet the Moonlight 2022 Tour

Spokane Arena:

  • June 6 - New Kids on the Block: The Mixtape Tour 2022
  • July 25 - Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Tour
  • August 21 - Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour
  • September 13 - KoRn x Evanescence: 2022 Summer Tour

RV Inn Style Resorts Ampitheatre:

  • June 14 - Knotfest Roadshow
  • June 18 - Halsey: Love and Power Tour
  • June 24 - Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural Tour
  • July 13 - Styx and REO Speedwagon with Loverboy: Live and UnZoomed
  • July 18 - Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert
  • August 19 - Five Finger Death Punch
  • September 1 - Incubus with Very Special Guest Sublime with ROME
  • September 2 - Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin + Bush with special guests
  • September 16 - KoRn + Evanescence: 2022 Summer Tour

There are also discounted tickets available for select shows at Climate Pledge Arena, Moda Center and more.  For a full list, and to purchase tickets, click here.