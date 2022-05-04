Live Nation is offering $25 concert tickets for select venues and performances during its annual "Concert Week."
Discounted tickets went on sale May 4 and will last through May 10, or until tickets sell out.
Some nearby venues and artists participating include:
- May 29 - Illenium
- August 13 - The Chicks Tour
- September 24 - Jack Johnson: Meet the Moonlight 2022 Tour
- June 6 - New Kids on the Block: The Mixtape Tour 2022
- July 25 - Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Tour
- August 21 - Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour
- September 13 - KoRn x Evanescence: 2022 Summer Tour
RV Inn Style Resorts Ampitheatre:
- June 14 - Knotfest Roadshow
- June 18 - Halsey: Love and Power Tour
- June 24 - Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural Tour
- July 13 - Styx and REO Speedwagon with Loverboy: Live and UnZoomed
- July 18 - Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert
- August 19 - Five Finger Death Punch
- September 1 - Incubus with Very Special Guest Sublime with ROME
- September 2 - Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin + Bush with special guests
- September 16 - KoRn + Evanescence: 2022 Summer Tour
There are also discounted tickets available for select shows at Climate Pledge Arena, Moda Center and more. For a full list, and to purchase tickets, click here.
