SALEM, Ore. - Oregon Governor, Kate Brown, is lifting the state’s COVID-19 emergency declaration starting April 1.
A release from the Office of the Governor says hospitalizations and case numbers related to the virus are dropping rapidly across Oregon as the Omicron variant recedes.
“Over the past six months, as Oregon weathered our worst surges of the pandemic, I’m proud of the way Oregonians have worked together to keep each other safe,” said Governor Brown. “Lifting Oregon’s COVID-19 emergency declaration today does not mean that the pandemic is over, or that COVID-19 is no longer a significant concern. But, as we have shown through the Delta and Omicron surges, as we learn to live with this virus, and with so many Oregonians protected by safe and effective vaccines, we can now protect ourselves, our friends, and our families without invoking the extraordinary emergency authorities that were necessary at the beginning of the pandemic.”
Gov. Brown went on to say that although the emergency declaration is being lifted, the state must remain vigilant and individuals should continue to get vaccinated and boosted, wear masks when necessary and to stay home when sick.
Safety requirements regarding masks, vaccinations for K-12 educators and staff and vaccinations for healthcare workers are covered by state or federal agency administrative rules issued under existing non-emergency state or federal authority.
