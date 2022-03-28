About $1800 was raised in the 3rd Guns and Hoses charity hockey game, a record amount according to the event spokeperson.
Kennewick Police Department and Kenewick fire department traded out one uniform for another. Each agency is collecting money for their charities, fire for their memorial foundation and cancer fund, police for the FOP fund.
In the game, Police once again came out on top 6-2. Law Enforcement is undefeated in the three Guns and Hoses games.
