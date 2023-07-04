SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- Sunnyside police respond to a shots fired call on Monday evening. One man in critical condition.
On Monday July 3rd Sunnyside Police Department responded to a call at 10:42 p.m. The call was for shots fired and report of gunshot victim near s 1st St. and Nicolai Ave.
According to Sunnyside Police, Responding officers quickly arrived on scene to find a 30-year-old male with a life threating gunshot wound. Officers on scene provided aid until medics arrived.
The victim was transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital by ambulance. The victim was later flown to an outside area hospital. He is currently listed as being in critical condition according to Sunnyside police.
According to Sunnyside Police no other injuries were reported.
This is an on-going and active investigation.
Sunnyside Police department is encouraging anyone who may have information or if a suspicious person or vehicle was seen near by at the time of the incident to call the Sunnyside Police Department, Detective Melissa Heeren at (509) 836 6200
Anonymous tips are also welcome.
