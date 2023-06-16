The H1 Unlimited season is set to return to the Tri-Cities for the Columbia Cup on July 28 but kicks off next week in Alabama.
The eight hydroplanes will be in Guntersville, Alabama on June 24 before another stop in Madison, Indiana.
After the show in Madison, the Tri-Cities Water Follies gets its turn of the 57-year tradition. The lineup for this year's event features a strong cast who reached speeds over 160 miles per hour in a test run.
Leading the pack is Miss HomeStreet driven by New Jersey's Dylan Runne after replacing Jimmy Shane who retired at the end of last season. The team has taken home the national title in 11 of the last 14 seasons.
A team of Washington natives in the Strong Racing Team is expected to give Miss HomeStreet a run for their money. The Auburn based team finished second in last year's event and will return J. Michael Kelly of Bonney Lake as the driver. Kelly has the most victories among active drivers with 14, including the 2021 national championship.
Snohomish's Bucket List Racing and Legend Yacht Transport of Cle Elum will also represent the state in the race.
The precursors to the Columbia Cup in the Guntersville Hydrofest and Madison Regatta will be livestreamed on H1 Unlimited's YouTube channel.
