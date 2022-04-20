Hanford testing emergency sirens on Thursday

RICHLAND, Wash. -
Emergency sirens will be activated between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on the the U.S Department of Energy's Hanford Site tomorrow.
The sirens will be in the 100 area of the Hanford Site near the Columbia River east of the Vernita Bridge and North of Richland on April 21.
DOE say people near the sirens may hear them but there is no need to respond.
DOE says an announcement will be made on the siren speakers the "this is a drill message" before and after the tone.
DOE says an actual emergency would have county officials activate the Emergency Alert System through radio and television stations.
The testing is a periodic drill to test emergency equipment and train site employees on emergency response procedures.
