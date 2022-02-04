RICHLAND – The U.S. Department of the Treasury has certified HAPO Community Credit Union as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), an honor held by less than 1,500 financial institutions. Only 15 credit unions in the state are CDFI-certified.
CDFI-certified financial institutions feature accessible, fair services while working to improve the lives of their community, especially the under-served populations. They should invest in their communities and provide resources.
The certification helps make that process easier, allowing certified institutions to apply for a grant each year and participate in several other programs. HAPO anticipates an increased ability to serve low-income people with these resources.
“We’re honored that we’ve earned the CDFI certification,” said HAPO Community Credit Union President and CEO Dolores Broeske. “This recognition makes it clear how dedicated we are to tailoring our services to the needs of our members. We will continue building partnerships that enhance and allow us to serve members in all areas that we reside in.”
