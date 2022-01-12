The World Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly re-imagined Spread Game tour to the Tri-Cities. The show will be at the Toyota Center and Arena on January 23rd at 3:00 PM.
Speedy Artis stopped by town for a demonstration to show what show-goers can expect:
The Spread Game Tour is a live sports entertainment experience like no other. In the baller business for over 95 years, the Globetrotters are blazing a trail throughout the U.S. with a newly re-imagined show of basketball wizardry, mad skills, hilarious characters and more opportunities than ever to get closer to the players.
Fan experiences include:
Magic Pass Preshow Event: Allows fans to join the players on court before the game to shoot some hoops, get autographs and snap pics.
The Celebrity Court Pass: Gives fans exclusive access to the court, where they can see the players warm up their world record-breaking shots and skills.
One-on-One Meet and Greet: Grants a limited number of fans the opportunity to spend time with the players before the game.
The Spread Game Tour has been lighting up arenas since summer 2021 and now coming in hot for 2022. In addition to discounts on tickets, fans - and those with fans on their gift lists - can also pick up all-new Globetrotters drip and Spread Game merch in the team’s online shop.
About the Harlem Globetrotters
The originators of basketball style, influencers on today’s game, and skilled athletes of the highest order, the world famous Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents since their founding in 1926. Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission to Spread Game and bring entertainment to the world continues to drive them today. The Globetrotters are innovators of the game who popularized the jump shot, slam dunk, and the half-court hook shot. For nearly a century, the Globetrotters have exhibited Black excellence on and off the court, entertaining, inspiring, and advancing the racial progress of today. The Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.