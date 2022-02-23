KENNEWICK, WA - A 25-year-old man is facing charges after crashing a stolen pickup on a busy highway through Kennewick.
Washington State Patrol troopers say Joseph Fisher is accused of crashing at SR 395 and 10th Avenue just before 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. Two people were hurt. Fisher ran from the scene.
Troopers say Fisher went into a business on the highway and asked to use the phone. An employee reportedly heard Fisher say he had been in a crash. The employee called 911 and law enforcement came into the store and arrested Fisher.
Fisher has been booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of DUI, felony hit and run, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving without a license as well as outstanding warrants.
