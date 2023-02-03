Historical Society recognizes first Black graduate from Pasco High

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Throughout Black History Month, the Franklin County Historical Society and Museum is recognizing the history of Black Americans in the county on its social media accounts. One of the individuals it has mentioned thus far is Gladys Sutton Coleman, the first black student to graduate from Pasco High School.
Coleman made history as the first black female, and first black student, to graduate from Pasco High. She went on to be a missionary and accomplished pianist, according to the Historical Society, working for the Whitman College president once.
“Gladys was very outgoing and got along with everyone,” said the Facebook post.
Coleman was reportedly known for “her devotion to the service of others.”
