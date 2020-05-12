Hometown Hero: Kathy Andrews

KENNEWICK, WA - Our "Hometown Hero" tonight in the 5:00p.m. show is Kathy Andrews. She is a respiratory therapist at Kadlec.
Her niece, Brandi, nominated her. She says her aunt works seven days straight on the front lines saving lives, and makes the best of it, even though times are tough. Kathy's husband is also a respiratory therapist, but works at Trios.
Brandi says, "My Aunt Kathy is my hero."
If you would like to nominate a hometown hero, who you feel is going above and beyond in our community -- please send us their name, what they are doing for the community, and their picture -- to our email at news@nbcrightnow.com or send us a message on our Facebook page(s).