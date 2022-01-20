As much as we love hosting food drives here at NBC Right Now, our upcoming food drive is put on by our PETS this time around! If you want to meet some of the station pets you've seen on our channels, like Max, Gizmo and Dakotah, now is your chance.

Our pets are asking your pets to bring some human food down for donation.

From 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on January 21, all of us and our station pets will be ready to meet you and your pets while we accept donations.

In Tri-Cities, you can find us in the KNDU Barking Lot at 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue.

In Yakima, you can find us in the Sea Galley Barking Lot, right off the Union Gap mall exit.

Community need is at an all-time high. While following COVID-19 protocols, the drive-thru donations will provide food to those in need.

Anyone who cannot make it to our donation locations will be able to donate online here.