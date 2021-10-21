PASCO, WA - A small stuffed animal is bringing smiles to kids across the region.
Local police and law enforcement have been given dozens of "Tommy Moose" stuffed animals to keep inside their cars. The stuffed animals are meant to give to kids to help them calm down during difficult situations.
The Pasco Moose Lodge #482 gave dozens of Tommy Moose to the Pasco, Kennewick, Richland, West Richland, and police departments, state patrol, Benton and Franklin Sheriff and the Pasco fire departments.
They are given to first responder units to provide and comfort to kids and even seniors during times of stress. Roger Fichter, with the Moose Lodge, said sometimes having something to hold close can make someone feel safe.
The "Tommy Moose" program has given over 120,000 stuffed moose to kids experiencing challenging events.
The membership of the Moose Lodge helped pay for the stuffed animals.