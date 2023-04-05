A stone-faced Donald Trump has been confronted with a 34-count felony indictment accusing him in a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs that arose during his first White House campaign. The arraignment Tuesday in a Manhattan courtroom was a stunning — and humbling — spectacle for the former president. It put him face-to-face with prosecutors who bluntly accused him of criminal conduct and set the stage for a possible criminal trial in the city where he became a celebrity decades ago. Trump pleaded not guilty. Speaking later at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump bitterly attacked the prosecutor and the judge despite being admonished hours earlier about incendiary rhetoric.