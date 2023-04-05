KENNEWICK, Wash. - Eastern Washington and Oregon are largely known as conservative areas and former President Donald Trump was the big winner on local ballots in 2016 and 2020. As Trump faces 34 felony counts in an alleged hush money scheme a political analyst explains what implications this has on the northwest and the nation, as a whole.
A big question a day after the former president was officially charged is whether there is enough evidence on these charges.
"The president's lawyers, in all their talks about why they think, at least in their estimation, that this is a bogus charge or set of charges, is that as a public figure and as someone who has a reputation and an organization and a family to protect," said Dr. Brian Calfano. "The Trump camp, if you're to follow the prosecutor's thinking on this... should have apparently said, 'well we're not going to pay any kind of hush money. We're not going to do any sort of response that may end up looking like we're trying to circumvent campaign finances laws,' when in reality this is maybe something that they've done in a variety of circumstances with Trump and his personal life over the years."
Dr. Calfano also discussed political implications and what this could mean for Trump's 2024 Presidential campaign.
