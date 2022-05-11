Judge rules recall of Richland school board members can move forward

RICHLAND, Wash. - Judge Norma Rodriguez has ruled that the recall effort of three the Richland school board members can move forward.
"Assuming the board members don’t appeal, the proponents of the recall would have to get the appropriate number of ballot signatures," said Doug McKinley, attorney for the petitioners.
After two days of arguments, the court found ten charges good enough for recall as "factually and legally sufficient."
There are five recall charges against each of the three members, Semi Bird, Audra Byrd, and Kari Williams who voted in February to make masks optional in Richland schools when the state mask mandate was still in effect.
Richland schools were closed for two days after because of the decision.
Some of these charges include violating the open public meetings act, voting to make masks optional without proper and specific notice to the public and violating the state mask mandate.
