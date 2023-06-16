RICHLAND WASH.-REACH Museum and Manhattan Project National Historical Park rangers are partnering up to bring the Junior Ranger Park explorer programs to different neighborhood parks in Richland.
The event is free to attended with no reservation needed. Families can drop in any time during the 2-hour window.
If you attended at least two of the three programs available this summer children can earn the special junior ranger patch or pin.
Programs available this summer:
- Thursday June 20th 9am-11am at Howard Amon Park - 500 Amon Park Dr, Richland, WA.
- Monday July 10th 9am-11am at Claybell Park - 425 Broadmoor St, Richland, WA
- Thursday August 17th 9am-11am at Leslie Groves park - 40 Park St, Richland, WA
