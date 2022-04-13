YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. -

A 32-year-old Kennewick man is facing multiple charges, including vehicular assault, after an April 7 DUI crash injured two children and a Yakima police officer.

Travis James Stevenson was also charged with attempting to elude police, injury hit-and-run and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Court documents say a Yakima patrol officer spotted a stolen blue Chevrolet Avalanche around 9:45 a.m. on April 7. The officer attempted to pull over the Avalanche, but the driver started recklessly driving through a parking lot to get away.

About two minutes later, the driver of the Avalanche blew the stop sign on Naches Avenue and Walnut Street, according to the officer's statement. The car struck a minivan at the intersection, which subsequently hit a YPD patrol vehicle in the same intersection. Police say the driver was going around 50 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The officer said Stevenson attempted to run away, but gave up and was placed in handcuffs.

A 2-year-old girl in the van was taken to a hospital with a concussion, severe cuts to her chin, face and back of her head, while a 5-year-old boy had minor injuries, according to court documents.

At the time of his arrest, Stevenson had a warrant for his arrest on drug charges out of Benton County Superior Court. He has multiple prior convictions for third-degree assault, according to court documents.

He is being held in the Yakima County jail on $10,000 bond. Combined, his charges carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and/or a $60,000 fine.