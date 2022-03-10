KENNEWICK, WA - Sofia Juarez, the 4-year-old girl from Kennewick who went missing in 2003, would be 23 years old this year. A TikTok that went viral last year, including a woman being interviewed in Sinaloa by a Mexican influencer, was believed to be Sofia due to her similar facial characteristics. One year later, Kennewick Police Department confirmed the woman is not Sofia Juarez.
"We concluded through DNA samples that the young woman from Mexico was not Sofia," said KPD's Lieutenant Jason Kiel.
The TikToker, by the username of Aka y Alla, was cooperative and helpful to Kennewick police in trying to locate the woman in the TikTok. Millions of views garnered thousands of comments on the TikTok of people nationwide believing it was Sofia. Aka y Alla goes around Culiacán in Sinaloa, Mexico and interviews random people, which is how he came upon the young woman many believed to be Sofia.
During the investigation, police contacted alleged family members of the woman, whose identity will remain anonymous. The family denied she was Sofia and said she is now in a rehabilitation center.
Police desired to conduct a video interview with the female to also inquire about her kidnapping, and contacted the rehabilitation center. However, the center said they would not assist police unless they received orders from a Mexican court.
"In working across international borders, that makes things more complicated, and we unfortunately had to suspend the investigation for a while," said Kiel.
Police contacted U.S. Border Patrol, who put Kennewick police in touch with the Mexican consul and other appropriate Mexican authorities.
With the help of the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice, police were able to contact the FBI Legal Attaché office in Mexico City. Subsequently following, the female was released from the rehabilitation center and provided a DNA sample.
The DNA sample was sent to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab. It was confirmed on March 2, 2022, that the DNA did not match Sofia's.
"We are grateful to everyone who helped us get this answer," said Kiel, "But this also shows how much work we did to try to find Sofia. We won't give up until we find answers or until we find Sofia. Her case is very important to us, and we will not give up until her family has closure."
Read Kennewick Police Department's full update here.
