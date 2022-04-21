Kennewick Police Department name victim in Wednesday's shooting

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Kennewick Police Department has identified the person who died in the shooting early Wednesday night.
KPD says 25-year-old Ezekiel Sanchez was killed in the shooting at 5 p.m. on April 20.
KPD detectives have determined the shooting happened at the intersection of S. Dayton St. and W. 1st Ave. in Kennewick.
KPD says this has turned into a homicide investigation.
Anyone with any information should call their non-emergency dispatch line at (509) 628-0333 or submit a tip at kpdtips.com.
