Kennewick Police Department name victim in Wednesday's shooting

KENNEWICK, Wash. - 

Kennewick Police Department has identified the person who died in the shooting early Wednesday night. 

KPD says 25-year-old Ezekiel Sanchez was killed in the shooting at 5 p.m. on April 20. 

KPD detectives have determined the shooting happened at the intersection of S. Dayton St. and W. 1st Ave. in Kennewick. 

KPD says this has turned into a homicide investigation.

Anyone with any information should call their non-emergency dispatch line at (509) 628-0333 or submit a tip at kpdtips.com