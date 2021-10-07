KENNEWICK, WA - A local middle school teacher is waking up with a free mortgage payment.
A Kennewick teacher, Henry Ney, received a free mortgage payment. He is one of 50 people in our country to be chosen and it happened right here in Kennewick.
His mortgage company, Envoy Mortgage, surprised him by paying his mortgage and taxes for the month.
This is a part of the company's Gift of Home program designed to show gratitude during a financially challenging time for its customers nationwide.
"Not used to winning, I will say that. I am used to 2nd place, sometimes third place, so winning feels good. It kind of feels like I am on top of the world kind of thing," Ney said.
He said this money will help him and his family.
To learn more about Envoy Mortgage's Gift of Home Program, you can visit their website at https://giftofhome.envoymortgage.com/.