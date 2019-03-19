Update: The suspected Shooter had b
Tuesday, March 19, at approximately 7:37 p.m. the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a driving complaint in the Badger Pocket area of Kittitas County.
At 7:42 p.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle related to the driving complaint. The suspect failed to stop, resulting in a pursuit into the City of Kittitas.
The vehicle came to a stop at the end of Pierce Street in Kittitas. The suspect exited the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with a Kittitas County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Kittitas Police Officer. The deputy received a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at Kittitas Valley Hospital.
The Kittitas Police Officer suffered a gunshot wound and has been airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Additional responding officers arrived on scene. The suspect was also shot and is being treated at KVH.
The names and identities of the officers are not being released at this time until family notifications are completed.
We would like to thank Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue and all local area law enforcement for their response.
The Kittitas County Sheriff’s office requested the Ellensburg Police Department to conduct the investigation into the incident.
We will announce the time and location of a press conference as soon as more information becomes available