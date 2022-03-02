KENNEWICK, WA - It's Read Across America Day! To celebrate, we are highlighting the new updates made on the Libby reading app, helping users with disabilities, such as visual motor and cognitive needs.
The Vice President of Overdrive, Shannon Lichty, says the new updates include a font option for users with dyslexia. The font is thickened at the bottom of the letters to make it easier to read.
Another new feature includes a reader support option, which makes it easier to find an audiobook, as it reads the option out loud for users.
The app can be used by anyone with a library card.
You can also find your local library on the app and sign up for a free card if you don't have one yet.
These update were also made to accommodate every type of reader out there. A playback speed is also available for those who want to change the speed of the audiobook. There s also a lighting option to adjust to your eyesight.
For the full list of the new updates made on the app, you can click here.
