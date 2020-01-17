RICHLAND, WA – Two weeks ago, Liberty Christian School introduced a No Cell Phone Policy, from students’ arrival to dismissal, for the entire campus.
“Before winter break, the halls used to be so quiet. Now, the halls are filled with laughter and talking in between class periods,” said Bethany Mark, Development & Marketing Coordinator at Liberty Christian School.
“I hope we create a trend for our other local schools’ to follow our lead in this decision. We want our kids to be great communicators and connectors. Addiction to technology hinders actual relationships from being built. We know that they will be better for their time away from technology during school hours,” said Tammy Mattoon, a parent of current 8th and 4th graders.
The policy states that students should store their phones and keep them off from as soon as they arrive on campus until classes are dismissed at 3:15 p.m. If they violate the policy, they have to check their phone into the front office until the end of the day. If students need to contact home at any time, they can stop by the front office.