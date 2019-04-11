BELLEVUE, WA – Southgate Elementary student Mason Betcher was recently chosen to be inducted into the 2019 AAA School Safety Patrol Hall of Fame, in recognition of his dedication to safety, community stewardship and leadership. He will be one of 10 patrollers honored during a special awards ceremony held before a Seattle Mariners game on Friday, April 26, at T-Mobile Park.
As a long-standing tradition, AAA Washington and a panel of judges from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission select top patrollers from schools across Washington each year and honor their accomplishments through induction in the AAA School Safety Patrol Hall of Fame.
Patrollers are evaluated and judged on their commitment to traffic safety, citizenship, leadership skills, and contributions to school safety patrol programs. Nominations require input from both the patroller and their advisor, including responses to a series of essay questions. This year, the panel reviewed and evaluated more than 35 nominations to determine the top 10 inductees.