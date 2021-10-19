KENNEWICK, WA - Police across the Tri-Cities, Yakima, and surrounding areas are ready to collect all unwanted prescriptions and over-the-counter medication as part of National Drug Take Back Day.
On October 23, police departments across the country are participating in the 21st nationwide "Take Back" initiative.
They want to prevent prescription drug abuse, overdoses, and theft through the proper disposal of prescription drugs.
Our local police departments have drop-off sites which will accept expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
You can bring in liquid and pill medications.
Officers will properly dispose of them without threat to the environment. Vaping pens without batteries will also be taken.
However, needles will not be accepted for disposal. This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.
Kennewick Police Department:
211 W 6th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Richland Police Department:
871 George Washington Way, Richland, WA 99352
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
West Richland Police Department:
3805 W Van Giesen St, West Richland, WA 99353
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Yakima Police Department:
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.