Don't want to cook on Thanksgiving?
Check out these local restaurants that are open Thanksgiving Day!
Cle Elum
Thanksgiving Buffet 2022
Nov. 24, 4 p.m.
Orchard Restaurant
Pasco
Thanksgiving Day Buffet Celebration
Nov. 24, 9 a.m.
Pasco Red Lion
Richland
Thanksgiving Brunch w/ Steve Haberman
Nov. 24, 11-2 p.m.
At Michele's
Thanksgiving Prix Fixe
Nov. 24, 12:00 p.m.
Drumhellers Food & Drink
Walla Walla
Thanksgiving Dinner
Nov. 24, 12:00-4:30 p.m.
Eritage Resort
Marcus Whitman Hotel Thanksgiving Harvest Dinner
Nov. 24, 11:30-4:00 p.m.
The Marc Restaurant
