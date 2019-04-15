SPOKANE, WA – After pleading guilty, 31-year-old Antonio Faustino Deleon of the Tri-Cities area was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine. The prison sentence is to be followed by a 5-year term of court supervision.
According to court documents, Deleon was contacted on March 29, 2018 by the Kennewick Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension Team (“CAT”) after they got a report of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot. CAT Detectives immediately recognized Deleon as an occupant of the vehicle based on multiple previous encounters, including an encounter where Deleon pulled a knife on a law enforcement officer.
CAT Detectives knew there was an active warrant for Deleon’s arrest and announced themselves as police officers. After the three occupants were removed from the vehicle without incident, CAT Detectives found in plain view a large amount of methamphetamine on the floorboard of the vehicle. A vehicle search revealed more methamphetamine and heroin, weighing approximately one kilogram, in a backpack that contained Deleon’s ID.
Deleon is a known long-term affiliate with the Sureno criminal street gang, and he is known by the nickname “Peanut.” Deleon’s history reveals at least thirty-one prior criminal cases. During sentencing, Judge Mendoza noted Deleon’s significant criminal history, committing “crime after crime,” and that the public needed to be protected from Deleon’s future criminal activities.
Joseph H. Harrington said, “The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington commends the law enforcement officers with the Kennewick Police Department and the FBI who investigated this case. Their seamless partnership resulted in the successful outcome of this matter. The sentence imposed by the court removes a drug trafficker from our streets and sends a clear message to others who may choose to engage in such criminal activity.”