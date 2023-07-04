Central and Southeastern Washington and Northeastern Oregon are getting ready to celebrate this year's July 4 with fireworks shows, carnivals and events for the whole family.
With the high fire danger, emergency crews, from firefighters to police departments, are reminding residents that they can take advantage of professional firework shows rather than setting off their own at home and putting themselves and their families at risk.
Here's a rundown of everything happening in the region:
Tri-Cities
River of Fire at Columbia Park
Families can enjoy Fourth of July activities all day at Columbia Park starting at 2 p.m. The event will feature food trucks, a kids zone with free bounce houses, obstacle courses, face painting and games.
From 4 to 9:30 p.m., adults can hang out at the beer garden and enjoy the live music from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Parking and admission are free or you can take advantage of a free ride from the Ben Franklin Transit.
Camp Patriot Show and Shine Car Show
Cars, trucks, SUVs and bikes will be displayed at Memorial Park from noon to 4 p.m.
Yakima
The State Fair Park is once again hosting the Fourth of July Community Celebration. Admission is free, and the event runs from noon to 11:30 p.m.
A 20-minute fireworks show starts at 10 p.m.
Parking is free at the State Fair Park through Gate 15 from Pacific Avenue.
Shuttle buses will also be available every 15 to 20 minutes from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. from three park and ride lots:
• Kiwanis Park (13th Street and Maple Street)
• Eisenhower High School (at the Tieton Drive parking lot)
• Wide Hollow Elementary School (72nd Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard)
Prosser
City Park on Seventh Street will feature games, entertainment, barbecue and more with a fireworks display at dusk at Housel Middle School, 2001 Highland Drive.
Sunnyside
Families can join the Fourth of July celebration and watch a fireworks show from 7 p.m. to dusk at Clem Senn Stadium at Sunnyside High School, 1801 E. Edison Ave.
Selah
Carlson Park, 300 E. Goodlander Road, will feature food, music and kids games from 5 to 10 p.m. and a fireworks show at dusk.
Walla Walla
The city of Walla Walla will be hosting a 20-minute fireworks display at 10 p.m. at Walla Walla Community College, 500 Tausick Way.
The free event is free and parking is available on the WWCC campus, at the Mill Creek Sportsplex, and on the street where permitted.
Hermiston
Stars and Stripes 4th of July Celebration.
Annual celebration at Butte Park features vendors, games, activities and a fireworks display at 10 p.m.
Pendleton
Second Annual 4th of July Community Event. The community event on Tuesday, July 4 begins with the VFW Parade at 10 a.m., starting at City Hall and ending at Roy Raley Park for a day of games, races, activities, music, food and more.
Firework Regulations and other tips
Check local regulations beforehand if you plan to stay home and host your own fireworks show.
According to state law, fireworks may be bought and used from June 28 until July 5.
In Granger, Moxee and Zillah, advance permits are required before you can light your own shows.
Remember to keep your pets inside, be mindful of what loud noises can do for those with PTSD and stay safe.
