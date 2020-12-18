RICHLAND, WA - The past year has been extra rough for Laurie Long’s family and her son Deki who is battling cancer. However, this holiday season there is lots of joy to look forward to as Deki enters the maintenance stage of his treatment, and the local chapter for the Make-a-Wish foundation helps Decki’s Christmas wish come true.
"Hi, I’m excited, I’m gonna open up my presents tomorrow," 6 year old Decki told us over a Zoom call on Friday morning.
It's a huge excitement for Decki to be able to celebrate his favorite holiday at home and with his family. For the past year Decki has battled cancer and has lived away from home during his ongoing treatments. His mom says the toughest part was when those treatments made him sick.
"He went through DI (Di Bella cancer therapy) and went through the hardest part of chemo. They have like a 2 week course of the hardcore chemo drugs, and you usually lose your immune system and get sick. He was in the hospital for 3 weeks," Long told NBC Right Now.
Now, in the maintenance stage of his recovery, Make-a-Wish tells me Deki’s original wish was to go to Legoland, but because of the pandemic some families are getting a little more creative.
"Right now we are encouraging families to continue to be on the wait list, or offer them an opportunity to reimagine a wish that seems like it may be more fitting for them, and something that they want granted now. Deki's wish is a perfect example of that," said Jeannette Tarcha, Vice President of Communications and Marketing for Make-a-Wish Alaska and Washington.
The foundation helped make this holiday season special for the Long's by providing a real Christmas tree, decorations, gift cards for a family meal and of course lots of presents for Decki and his family.
"It makes me really happy, holidays are really hard for us, so it’s nice to have a distraction.... and because Christmas is his favorite holiday we decided a perfect Christmas would be the perfect wish for him," said Long.
Tarcha also tells me the local chapter is looking for digital volunteers who can help grant more wishes in the Tri-Cities. If you would like to learn more, head over to their website: Make-A-Wish® Alaska & Washington