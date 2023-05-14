RICHLAND, Wash.-- One man has died after a motorcycle versus truck crash in Richland on April 9.
In a press release shared today Washington State Patrol said Jeffrey McDaniel died at Kadlec Regional Medical Center on April 13.
McDaniel had been driving his motorcycle east on 240 when a Toyota RAV4, heading west, turned left onto Duportail Rd.
WSP said McDaniel failed to yield the right of way and hit the truck.
According to McDaniel's obituary, he was born in Kennewick and "loved anything on wheels."
Both drivers were transported to Kadlec the night of the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.