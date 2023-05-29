RIMROCK LAKE, Wash.- As families look for an opportunity to visit the lake, boaters are also preparing their ships to float the water. While boat owners may focus on the technical aspects of boating, Marine Patrol of the Yakima County Sherriff's Office says many forget about the legally required parts of floating the water.
Along with identification requirements, there are three items that are required to be on every boat once in the water.
While lifejackets may seem like an obvious item, many boaters don't keep the right amount of floatation devices as the law requires.
Every person who is on the boat is required to have a lifejacket for themselves that fits, operational and accessible. State law requires children 12 years and younger to be wearing one at all times on any boat, but anyone older needs to have one on the vessel.
Marine Patrol most often finds boats missing another potential life-saving tool: a sound-making device.
Sergeant Wes Rasmussen tells me a whistle or horn is required to help in dire circumstances, especially in cold water.
"The water today is below 60 degrees," says Sergeant Rasmussen. "It'll take the wind out of you. You may not be able to yell for help so having that whistle on there, that'll allow you to be able to make noise so you can be found while still conserving your air."
Rasmussen recommends attaching the whistle to your life jacket, so if you do fall in, you don't have to scramble to find it.
When on the water, Marine Patrol often talks to boaters to ensure they are fully prepared. Rasmussen and his patrol partner Deputy Alan Klise will offer free whistles to those who don't have one and ensure that everyone has a lifejacket.
"In general, people are pretty good," says Rasmussen. "The issues we come across, by and large, are not major issues. They're relatively minor such as the whistles. Every time we're out, we'll find a few people with no whistles."
The lifejackets and sound devices can help save your life, but one aspect many boaters fail to realize is one that can protect other boaters and people on your ship.
"One thing that people often don't know is that you are required to have a boating license," Rasmussen says. "Even if you are on a Jet Ski out riding around, even if you are not on some sort of commercial vessel, you're still required to have a boating license."
The license is required for most motorized boats. Anything under 15 horsepower, including kayaks and paddle boards, don't require a license, but still need the lifejackets and whistles.
Marine Patrol says people are getting ready to hit the lakes soon and expecting the rush to hit in late June but wants everyone to be safe when on the water.
"If you come out to Rimrock Lake, you're going to have points where you can easily touch but then it's going to drop away pretty quick," says Rasmussen. "Be sure that you have a lifejacket for everybody. If you have small children, make them wear it."
