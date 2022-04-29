Meals on Wheels to reopen senior dining centers, volunteers needed

TRI-CITIES, WA - Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels will be reopening eight senior dining centers for in-person dining effective May 2, 2022.
Hot meals, including frozen meals for seniors to take home, will be served.
Senior/community center dining will start serving meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and Tuesday through Friday in Connell.
Seniors are encouraged to make reservations at least 24 business hours in advance for dining at the following locations:
Kennewick Community Center
Richland Community Center
Benton city Desert Rose Facility
Connell Community Center
Pasco First Avenue Center
Prosser Community Center
Pasco Ray Pfleuger Center
No reservations are required for Meals on Wheels Café located at 1834 Fowler Street in south Richland. Senior dining will be open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In mid-May, the café will also begin to serve soup, salad and sandwich combos in addition to other senior meals.
Delivery meals, both hot and frozen, will also be delivered Monday through Thursday during the month of May. Friday home deliveries are set to begin again in June; however, that is contingent on adequate staffing and volunteers.
Meals on Wheels needs volunteers to help as greeters, food servers, meal tray packages, and home deliver drivers.
“Folks who are interested in helping continue the Meals on Wheels legacy of service to the senior community can call our office at 509-735-1911 or visit our website: www.seniorliferesources.org to learn more about volunteer opportunities,” says Nutrition Services Director, Kristi Thien.
Seniors age 60 and older who would like to make reservations or register for home delivery can call the Meals on Wheels office at 509-735-1911.
