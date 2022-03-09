BENTON AND FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Norma Rodriguez, daughter of migrant farmworkers originally from Texas, has lived in Tri-Cities since the 1970s as a child.
Her parents moved here, settling down in Pasco, where they chose to raise Norma and her five other siblings.
"They farmed asparagus, and we were very poor growing up. I think they wanted better for me and my siblings and always encouraged us to go to college," said Rodriguez.
"At the time, we were one of the first Latino families in Pasco. My graduating class probably had 5 other Latinos," continued Rodriguez, who is a proud graduate of Pasco High School.
Rodriguez accredits her parents as her biggest cheerleaders and inspirations. She remembers her father always introducing her to others as a future lawyer.
"My parents, especially my dad, would always tell me 'you're going to be a lawyer,' so I didn't know any other path. I felt that was my destiny," said Rodriguez.
Rodriguez shared stories of how her dad used to pass out her card to other clients in advance, before she even graduated from law school.
Rodriguez graduated from Gonzaga, the first in her family to graduate college, and opened her own law firm in 1994.
"At one point we were the largest law firm in Tri-Cities." said Rodriguez.
From criminal litigation, to industry and labor industries, to family law, and even immigration law, Rodriguez has practiced it all. She also adds that being bilingual has helped her practice tremendously.
"When you speak Spanish, you connect on a deeper level with a lot more clients who maybe don't speak that well of English." said Rodriguez.
Once Rodriguez is judge, she hopes to utilize court interpreters to interpret the court website and court documents/proceedings in all types of languages to make court law accessible and understandable for people of all ethnicities and backgrounds.
"I want the community to know that no matter what race you are, what language you speak, what your economic standing is, or what your background is, I will treat you impartially and with equality." said Rodriguez, "It is important for everyone to have equal rights and access to court law proceedings."
In a press release, Governor Jay Inslee said, "Norma is an immensely talented and experienced attorney,” said Inslee. “She is well-known in the Tri-Cities legal community, and she is so highly regarded by her peers, so well respected, that she will have what it takes to command her courtroom from day one.”
She was appointed on February 16, 2022, and will be sworn in on April 1st, right after the month of March, which is also Women's History Month.
"I am proud to be a woman. I feel it gives me a special touch, perspective, and connection in the work that I do." said Rodriguez.
When asked what her father thinks about her new position, she began to feel emotional.
"My dad has been sick for some time and wasn't able to talk," said Rodriguez, "They finally put a speaking valve on him. The first thing he said was, 'I am so proud of my daughter.'"
Rodriguez says she feels honored to be the first Latina judge for Benton Franklin Counties Superior Court and to be the Latina inspiration for other girls and boys, that she never had growing up.
