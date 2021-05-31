KENNEWICK, WA - Thousands of local veterans were honored on Monday at Desert Lawn Memorial Park where their bodies were laid to rest.
Amy Coffman helped organize the event and says Memorial Day is a time to honor and reflect.
"It’s a time that we can invite the community to come together to remember their loved ones who have passed away... and to honor our service people. We’re able to share our mutual stories, share our histories, and find comfort and peace," said Coffman.
For Amy it's become a tradition that she hopes her children will continue.
"As a granddaughter of a veteran... remembering his flag draped casket.. I take my children, who barely knew him and we talk about grandpa. We talk about his service, and we talk about what he was wiling to do as a young 18 year old boy- this selfless act of service," Coffman told NBC Right Now.
The celebration also featured three skydivers, one from each military branch, and David Todak tells me jumping out of a plane feels like pure freedom.
"I'm pretty pumped- it’ s fun jump... Freedom- like it’s just you and some nylon and a bunch of air. We like participating in these kind of things to honor those ya know, we have lost," said Todak.
Locally that number is 160 service people in the last two years alone. Each and every name was read out loud at the ceremony as hundreds paid their respects.
Donald Chapin, a Navy veteran who served in the Iraq war was in attendance with his family, and says as you enjoy your holiday keep this in mind, "be kind to your neighbors, and remember the ones who have sacrificed for such a greater gift, the freedoms and the liberties that we have," said Chapin.