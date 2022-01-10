Missing Pasco teen found dead outside Saturday morning

PASCO - A 16-year-old male was found dead near a construction site in Pasco on Saturday morning. A passerby reported the incident to the Pasco Police Department after seeing the teen, who was not dressed for cold conditions.
The teen, who attended Chiawana High School, had been last seen by his family on Friday afternoon and was reported missing Friday night. He was not far from his house when he was found.
Police verified that they do not currently suspect foul play, but offered that alcohol and the elements may have been a factor in the incident. An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.