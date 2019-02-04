FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - A 7-year-old child is dead after a rollover on Highway 395 near the Country Mercantile North of Pasco, Washington State Patrol says.
The accident happened right before 5 p.m.
Troopers say 31-year-old Crystal Sullivan was driving on the highway when she lost control of her vehicle due to speed and the icy conditions.
Sullivan survived, and so did three of her children. Sadly, her 7-year-old daughter was not wearing a seat belt and did not survive.
Sullivan and her three surviving children were taken to a nearby hospital where they are listed in stable condition.
This crash was one of dozens in South-Central Washington due to snow and ice.