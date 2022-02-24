Snoqualmie Pass closed; other passes covered with snow

YAKIMA- The Washington State Patrol states nearly 100 crashes took place Thursday morning on snow covered roads in the Yakima Valley and Tri-Cities.

Trooper Chris Thorson said 76 accidents were in the Tri-Cities, 22 in Grandview, one crash in Yakima and one in Walla Walla.

Thorson says the cause was driving too fast for the road conditions.