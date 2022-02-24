YAKIMA- The Washington State Patrol states nearly 100 crashes took place Thursday morning on snow covered roads in the Yakima Valley and Tri-Cities.
Trooper Chris Thorson said 76 accidents were in the Tri-Cities, 22 in Grandview, one crash in Yakima and one in Walla Walla.
Thorson says the cause was driving too fast for the road conditions.
Collision numbers as of 4 pm:— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) February 24, 2022
Yakima: 1
Grandview: 22
Tri-Cities: 76
Walla Walla: 1
Speed too fast for the roadway conditions was the leading cause of all crashes. pic.twitter.com/b2zrC4i5RJ
