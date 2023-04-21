TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The NonStop Local Shred Day offered free shredding of paper documents at Numerica Credit Union and Yakima Neighborhood Health.
Drivers were able to drop off their documents to dispose of safely without risking exposing personal information.
Yakima Neighborhood Health's Juan Alvarado tells Max Hughes the event gives the community the peace of mind of knowing their identifying information isn't exposed to dangerous places.
Over seven hours of shredding resulted in 202 bins of paper shredded between the two locations.
The Tri-Cities shredded 137 bins holding 20,520 pounds of documents.
Yakima eliminated 9,000 pounds of papers from 65 bins.
In total, 29,520 pounds of documents were destroyed at Shred Day.
NonStop Local's next Shred Day is scheduled for October 20.
