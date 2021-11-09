TRI-CITIES, WA - With holidays coming up, there is a new business in town that can help you pair your favorite wine with certain popular foods.
ROMA Chartueria is the new business in town run by two local women who are both interior designers.
Our state is the second-largest wine-producing state in the country, and with no local food trucks offering cheese to accommodate the drink the business idea was born.
Roberta Chalaris-Davis and Marina Alburquerque wanted to bring a new food truck to our community that has not been here before.
Starting at $12, they offer different charcuterie boards including solo, duo, and il gruppo, which range from feeding one person to sic.
Chalaris-Davis and Alburquerque said the community support so far has been inspiring.
"People show up and they look. It's like we have taken what we do for a living, we design and we have put it into our truck and we made it beautiful. We created a vibe. It we bring with us wherever we go. People are like 'Oh my gosh, this is so cute.' We are not just the truck that pulls up. We pull up, we unpack, we set up, we move in. We bring the party. It's like creating a gathering or party," Chalaris-Davis said.
Not only do they serve wineries, but they also go to private events.
Roberta and Marina with their new food truck have some upcoming events planned. They are pairing up with the Wine Social in Richland on November 16 where they will offer a workshop where you can build your own boards.
They also have a pop-up event at Anelare in Benton City on November 12th and 15th. You can find more information on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Romacharcuterie.