RICHLAND, WA - The nation's next facility dedicated to researching and creating clean energy will find its home in our backyard: Richland, Washington.
Washington Senator Maria Cantwell visited Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, or PNNL, to break ground on the new $75-million dollar Grid Storage Launchpad.
"The Grid Storage Launchpad facility will boost clean energy adaption and accelerate the development and deployment of long-duration, lost-cost grid energy storage," said Gil Bimdewald, acting principal deputy assistant secretary at the Department of Electricity. DOE provided funds for GSL.
The grid is like a huge sustainable energy source that can power a large electrical grid, which then powers outlets, gas outlets, lights, even power for computers and electrical cars.
For a cleaner environment, one must avoid using carbon emissions. In order to avoid using carbon emissions and fossil fuels, solar and wind panels are used as a cleaner option for the environment.
"But those renewables are not always reliable," said PNNL Director Steven Ashby, "Wind's not always blowing and sun is not always shining. So then you need a battery to back it up."
In comes the grid storage launchpad, to back up energy power and ultimately be the source of power and energy for the country.
Congress chose to build this facility in Richland because, according to Senator Cantwell, PNNL has already established itself as a facility ahead of it's time in research and science.
The GSL will also bring around 100 top researchers from all over the country and world to research and experiment with cleaner, more reliable and safer energy sources.
"People from all over the world will be coming here and see why we are so proud to call Tri-Cities our home," said Ashby, "It truly is special, and we could be leaders of not just the country but the world in finding answers to renewable energy."
Also in attendance was Senator Pat Murray (virtually), U.S. DOE Secretary Granholm, and Representative Dan Newhouse, amongst other politicians.
GSL researchers will also be working with other laboratories and universities around the country and possibly be open for school fieldtrips.
Cantwell also called GSL "the world's premier energy storage research center."
This facility has been in the works the past 3-4 years, where leaders worked with congress to make this a reality.
"PNNL has long been known for grid modernization and energy storage," said Ashby.
