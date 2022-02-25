Press release from the Walla Walla School District:
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla Public Schools announces John Schumacher has been named the new principal for Walla Walla High School following an extensive applicant screening process from a vast pool of qualified candidates. The selection process included community meet and greet sessions, classroom observations, and a formal interview from WWPS staff, student, board and parent representatives.
“I am excited about this opportunity to lead a building that places student achievement at the forefront, and I look forward to getting to know the students, staff and community,” said Schumacher. “I want all students to achieve at high levels, feel that they are valued and part of the school community and are exposed to a variety of opportunities that will help them succeed in whatever they choose to pursue after high school.”
Schumacher is in his sixth year as Assistant Principal at Glacier Middle School in the White River School District, a one-thousand student campus in Buckley, WA. He also has over 10 years of experience as a high school advanced math and AP statistics teacher. He began teaching at South Medford High School and has also taught at Sherwood High School, Washington High School and White River School District. Schumacher also coached high school football for 17 years. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics from Eastern Oregon University, a Master of Science and Math Education from Oregon State University and an Administrative Certificate from Concordia University. Schumacher said Walla Walla is an excellent fit for him and his family.
“Walla Walla High School is located in a small town that values its schools and utilizes the Professional Learning Community process to ensure high levels of learning for each student,” said Schumacher. “I plan to build relationships through building a family-like culture at Wa-Hi. We are going to value, honor and celebrate one another.”
Schumacher is married to Christine, a Career and Technical Education teacher, and they have a son who is in the third grade. Schumacher enjoys spending time with his family, fishing, golfing and traveling to new places. Current Principal Ron Higgins is retiring following a 37 year career with the school district. Schumacher will report to his new position July 1, 2022.
