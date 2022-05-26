KENNEWICK, Wash. - One woman was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside an apartment on the 8600 block of west first avenue.
Kennewick police said she went into her ex-boyfriend's apartment around eight p.m. last night. The man ran outside and called the police after she took his gun.
KPD said officers tried to negotiate with the woman, but she would not cooperate. Officers said they went inside the apartment after they heard a gunshot.
Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or send a text to the number 7-4-1-7-4-1.
This is a developing story, we will provide updates as we get more information.
