Pasco elementary school unveils new book vending machine

PASCO, Wash. -
Pasco School District have unveiled a book vending machine at Emerson Elementary for students to take home new or gently used books.
The students can earn "inchy" coins for their excellence in school then use those coins in the vending machine to take home a book of their choice.
One student says this vending machine will provide an added benefit to their education.
"It's really cool, I'm excited. It will help me read more," said Leah, an Emerson student.
