PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco's Farmer Market makes its return for the summer starting Saturday, May 14th, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
"I am so excited for it to finally be back," said Oscar Martinez, Downtown Pasco Development Authority's Interim Director.
The farmer's market will go on every Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. until the last Saturday of October.
"When I first got here, I knew nothing about how to run a farmer's market. But now I see how it really supports local vendors and farmers. It really brings the community together," Martinez said as he smiled.
The market will sell an array of fresh produce and other local businesses, even a local bakery.
Last year, the farmer's market made $200,000 for local farmers.
This year, the market will be held under the newly renovated six million dollar Peanut's park.
But that's not all.
"We also will be holding a bazaar every Friday this summer, so we need a lot of vendors to sign up," said Martinez, "And if you have a talent that you want to share with the Tri-Cities, you can share that too."
Pasco's Food Truck Friday's had to be canceled because of not enough food trucks who signed up.
"We are revamping food truck Friday to instead have vendors or food trucks of any kind every Friday in Downtown Pasco," said Martinez.
To sign up to be a vendor or perform, you can email info@downtownpasco.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.