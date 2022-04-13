PASCO, WA - The Pasco Police Department announced Wednesday, April 13th, 2022, that they have identified the human remains found in rural Benton County as 8-year-old Edgar Casian, who went missing in September 2020.
Pasco Police said on February 5, 2022 hikers found the remains of what appeared to be a young child. Multiple agencies including Pasco Police, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, and Benton County Sheriffs' Office recovered the remains.
Police were able to match dental records to Edgar, whom police have been searching for since May 17th, 2021, when Pasco Police initiated the missing child report.
At this time, a Nationwide extraditable arrest warrant has been issued for Edgar Casian-Garcia and Araceli Medina for the First Degree Murder of Edgar Casian. Edgar Casian-Garcia and Areceli Medina’s current whereabouts are unknown.
If you have any information referencing their location or have contact with them, please contact local authorities and Det. Davis at davisj@pasco-wa.gov and reference PPD case #21-15039
