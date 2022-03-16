Pasco Police share photos of a man involved in Sunday's Officer-involved shooting

PASCO, WA - The Pasco Police Department (PPD) shares these photos of a man they believe was involved in the PPD investigation from Sunday, March 13, 2022 on Lewis St.

They ask for anyone with information of who this male is, please contact one of the following investigators:

Sergeant Damon Jansen - djansen@ci.richland.wa.us
Sergeant Carlos Trevino– carlos.trevino@co.benton.wa.us
Sergeant Marcus Conner – mconner@co.franklin.wa.us
 
Reference Pasco PD #22-07603