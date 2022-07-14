Pasco police used a drone to arrest two suspects; one for stealing a car, another for domestic violence

PASCO, Wash. -- Pasco police officers used a drone to arrest two suspects on different calls Wednesday night. Officers were able to arrest a suspect for a stolen car and a suspect for domestic violence.
Officers first responded to 905 W. Court for a found stolen car. Witnesses advised they saw a female driving the stolen vehicle, park it at that location and go inside the residence.
Officers used a search warrant to gain access and use the drone inside. They found two more females with warrants for arrest. All three spent the night in Franklin County Jail.
Then officers responded to a domestic violence call a few blocks away. The male suspect showed up at the residence with a sawed-off shotgun threatening to kill the victim.
The male suspect was located at a residence. He tried to escape but on-duty SWAT and Franklin County Sheriffs Deputies caught him with the drone.
The male suspect was booked on a laundry list of charges and a couple of DOC warrants.
