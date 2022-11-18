PASCO, Wash.- Kingspoint Christian School is closed due to a water issue. There will not be afternoon extended day program. Conferences will continue as planned unless notified by the classroom teacher.
Pasco school closure
Samantha Thompson
Sr. Content Manager
More from this section
