PASCO, Wash. -
The Pasco School District invited community members to attend a stakeholder engagement meeting for the planning of their small, innovative high school.
The meeting was last night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and the superintendent says the meeting is in preparation of a bond election in 2023.
That 2023 bond would be a for a comprehensive high school and a small innovative high school.
The meeting last night was just for the small innovative high school and its programming and the guiding principles of the project.
Pasco School District Superintendent Michelle Whitney says parents, students, and industry partners are working together to meet the needs of students.
One of the problems tackled in the meeting last night is the overcrowding of students at comprehensive high schools.
