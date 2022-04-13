PASCO, Wash. -
The Pasco School District released a statement after Chiawana High School teacher Jeffrey Whiston was arrested by the Benton County Sheriff's Office Tuesday night.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Whiston was arrested on suspicion of felony sexual exploitation of a minor. It says the investigation began Tuesday after the district received a report from a concerned parent, who said Whiston had an inappropriate meeting with a 16-year-old female student. Detectives learned Whiston had invited the student to his personal residence in Benton County for a photoshoot on April 6, 2022. During this encounter the student was purportedly asked to pose in sexually suggestive and revealing positions.
According to the district's statement, Whiston was placed on administrative leave Tuesday morning.
BCSO says if you have any information about this incident or others involving Whiston, contact Detective Boehning or Detective Martinez at (509) 735-6555.
You can see the district's full statement below:
Pasco School District has learned that district employee Jeffrey Whiston was arrested Tuesday night by the Benton County Sherriff’s Office on charges related to illegal conduct with a minor. The investigation began Tuesday after the district received a report from a concerned parent. Mr. Whiston was placed on administrative leave Tuesday morning in accordance with standard district procedure and the report was made to law enforcement.
If true, these allegations represent a breach of our trust and a disappointing departure from our standards for all district employees. The safety of our students is the highest priority of our school and district staff members.
Because this is an open investigation, this is the only information Pasco School District will be providing at this time. Media outlets should direct any further questions to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
